Patrol Cruiser Struck In I-84 Crash, CT State Police Say

A driver was hospitalized after crashing his car into a police cruiser on a Connecticut highway.

The crash happened on I-84 eastbound, in Hartford County, near Exit 39 in Farmington at about 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, according to Connecticut State Police.

A state police cruiser was parked in the left lane with emergency lights activated due to an unrelated crash that happened on the westbound side of the highway, police said.

Police said there was also a flare pattern on the roadway with a taper showing that the left lane was closed.

Authorities said a 29-year-old Bristol man was looking at the crash while driving his 2016 Acura Tlx, when the front end of his car struck the rear of the cruiser.

The police cruiser was not occupied at the time, police said.

The man reported that he suffered pain to his face, neck and left hand, and he was taken to the hospital, police said.

He was issued an infraction for following too close and failure to have a seatbelt attached.

