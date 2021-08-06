Outdoor Electrical Fire Damages Fairfield County Home

A Fairfield County home was damaged during an outdoor electrical fire.

The Westport Fire Department Emergency Communications Center received a report of a house fire on Compo Road South at 12:45 pm Thursday, Aug. 5, said Fire Chief Robert Yost.

The residents of the home, including two children, were able to evacuate before the fire department responded.

First arriving units reported an electrical fire on the outside of the house from the electrical service drop, Yost said.

The interior of the house was checked, and no fire was found inside.

Firefighters used dry chemical fire extinguishers to repeatedly knock down the exterior fire.

Once Eversource arrived and shut down power to the house, the fire was completely extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Westport Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Westport Fire Department was assisted by:

Fairfield Fire Department

Norwalk Fire Department

Wilton Fire Department

"We would like to remind our residents to never use water on an electrical fire because water conducts electricity, and you could be electrocuted," Yost said.

