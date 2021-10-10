Contact Us
Police & Fire

One Stabbed During Fight At Intersection In Fairfield County

Nicole Valinote
Kossuth Street & Arctic Street in Bridgeport
Kossuth Street & Arctic Street in Bridgeport Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after a person was stabbed during an altercation in Fairfield County.

Authorities in Bridgeport received a report of several individuals fighting and a possible stabbing at about 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, according to a report from the city.

The Bridgeport Police Department and American Medical Response responded to the area of the 700 block of Kossuth Street near the intersection of Arctic Street.

Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim has not been cooperating with police, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS.

