One In Custody After Incident Puts Fairfield County Neighborhood On Lockdown

Residents in one Fairfield County town were warned to stay in their homes during an armed standoff with a suspect following a domestic dispute.

The incident took place around 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16 in Trumbull.

That's when officers were called to a home in the Tashua Road area for a domestic disturbance, said Captain Keith Golding of the Trumbull Police.

According to Golding, before police arrived, the suspect fled from the house to an adjacent building on the property armed with a handgun.

Police immediately secured the area surrounding the home's property.

The Southwest Regional Emergency Response Team was activated and negotiated with the suspect, who peacefully surrendered to officers.

A Trumbull Citizen Alert Message was sent to area residents, along with social media alerts telling them there was police activity in their neighborhood and to remain in homes, and lock doors until further notice.

The warning was canceled shortly after midnight when the suspect was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported during the incident, which is still under investigation, Golding said.

