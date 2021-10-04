Mother Accused Of Abandoning Child On Street In Fairfield County, Police Say

Just hours after Fairfield County put out a call for help to the public to identify a child abandoned on a city street in the rain his biological mother has been arrested.

Bridgeport Police asked the public for help on Friday, April 9, after the 5-year-old boy named Prince was abandoned at around 5:44 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, in the area of Burroughs Street and East Main Street, said Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran.

Gilleran said the child had been left by a Black woman driving a white Infinity Q50 or Q40 sedan.

Prince, who has some disabilities, was unable to tell the police anything but his name. Shortly after being found he was placed with the Department of Children and Families.

The little boy named Prince. Bridgeport Police Department

Within two hours of media coverage, Gilleran said the department was able to positively identify Prince and some family members, who appeared to be in good health.

The vehicle was also spotted in Fairfield and with the help of Fairfield Police the mother, identified as Sharon Williams, age 41, of the Town of Fairfield, was located and arrested, Gilleran said.

Williams was charged with:

Risk of injury to a minor

Cruelty to persons

Abandonment of a child under the age of 6

Leaving a child under 12 unsupervised

Reckless endangerment

She is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, April 12.

"Thank you to the media for getting the message out to the public, the Fairfield Police Officers who assisted, and the investigating BPD Detectives that brought this case to conclusion," Gilleran said.

