Police Ask Public For Help IDing Child Abandoned In Rain On Street In Fairfield County

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying a young boy who was dropped off in a city street in the rain and abandoned.

The boy, who goes by the name Prince, was abandoned at around 5:44 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, in the area of Burroughs Street and East Main Street, said Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran.

"It appears the child was left there by a Black female operating a white Infinity Q50 or Q40 sedan," said Gilleran.

Although the registration plate is blue and white in color, the state of registration has not been confirmed. A possible partial plate is “BV," he added.

The car that dumped the child off on a city street in the rain. Bridgeport Police Department

The child is described as a Black male, approximately 5-years-old, with disabilities preventing him from providing the necessary information to make a positive identification and locate his family.

He answers to the name "Prince".

“Prince” is safe and in the care of the state Department of Children and Families.

If anyone has information regarding "Prince" or his family, please contact Bridgeport Police Detective Joseph Badolato with the Special Victims Unit at 203-581-5241 or contact the BPD tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.

