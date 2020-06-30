Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Nabbed For DUI After Sideswiping Three Vehicles, Crashing Mercedes, Fairfield Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 48-year-old man was arrested after allegedly sideswiping three vehicles in his Mercedes SUV before rolling his vehicle.

 Daniel Kohler, of Fairfield, was arrested in Fairfield County around 8:30 p.m., Saturday, June 27, following the single-vehicle crash, said Fairfield Police Lt. Robert Kalamaras.

According to Kalamaras, Kohler was driving his Mercedes SUV north on Reef Road from Fairfield Beach Road, when he sideswiped three vehicles before rolling his vehicle over in front of 1018 Reef Road. 

Kohler, the sole occupant, was taken the Bridgeport Hospital for an evaluation. 

Due to Kohler appearing to be under the influence, Standardized Field Sobriety tests were attempted at the hospital. 

Kohler refused the sobriety tests and chemical analysis of a urine test, Kalamaras said.

He was charged with DUI and failure to drive right and released into the custody of hospital staff with a written promise to appear in court on Monday, July 6.

