Man Flees Scene After Crashing Audi On 14th Hole At Area Golf Course, Police Say

An unusual drive hit the sand trap on the 14th hole of a golf course in Fairfield County when a man drove an Audi into it and attempted to flee.

The Westport Police Department was notified by Audi Customer Service shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, when one of its vehicle's crash-and-rollover sensors activated near the Longshore Golf Course in Westport.

Police said that Audi was unable to get in touch with the driver, and upon arrival, officers found the vehicle on the 14th hole, disabled in a sand trap with heavy front-end damage and deployed airbags.

Officers canvassed the surrounding area and eventually located two people running on Compo Road South in the area of Longshore.

According to police, one of the two was Westport resident Drew Dewitt, the registered leaseholder of the crashed Audi.

Dewitt, 38, denied being the driver at the time of the crash, but police said he was found to be in possession of the ignition key and he was taken into custody. Officers also noted there was no proof of current insurance for the Audi.

After being taken into custody, Dewitt was charged with:

Failure to meet minimum insurance requirements;

Evading responsibility;

Criminal mischief;

Interfering with an officer.

Dewitt was released on a $400 bond and scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

