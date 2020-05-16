Man Assaults Elderly Family Member With Broomstick, Police Say

A 59-year-old man who was caring for an elderly family member short-term was arrested for allegedly assaulting the victim by pushing them down and hitting them with a broomstick.

The incident took place in Fairfield County on Wednesday, May 13, when Monroe Police received a complaint of an 80-year-old victim being assaulted, said Lt. Stephen Corrone.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who said they had been assaulted by, family member Leonard Glendinning, of West Haven, said Corrone.

Glendinning had been acting as the victim’s caretaker while another family member was out of town.

The victim explained to officers Glendinning was upset because he had been at the home for a longer than expected, Corrone said.

Glendinning was allegedly acting in a violent manner and pushed the victim to the ground and struck the victim with a broomstick twice before the victim used an urgent response necklace to get help.

Glendinning fled the scene when he realized the victim contacted the urgent response for help.

The Monroe Police Department attempted to locate Glendinning in the hours following the assault, but could not determine his location.

A warrant for his arrest was obtained and with the assistance of the West Haven Police Department, Glendinning was located in their jurisdiction.

The Monroe Police Department took Glendinning into custody on Thursday, May 14, and transported him back to the Monroe Police Department for processing.

Glendinning was charged by warrant with assault of an elderly person and disorderly conduct.

He was held on a $60,000 bond.

