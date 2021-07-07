Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Man Arrested For DUI After Found Sleeping With Engine Running In Fairfield County, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Robert Ryan
Robert Ryan Photo Credit: Wilton Police Department

A 38-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence after he was found sleeping in the driver's seat of his running vehicle in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m., Monday, July 5, when Wilton Police came across a blue Ford Pickup parked on the side of Belden Hill Road in the area of Wolfpit Road. 

Upon closer investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle was running and that the driver was in the driver's seat asleep. 

The driver was identified as Robert Ryan of Easton, Maryland, said the Wilton Police.

An investigation was conducted at the scene and Ryan was arrested for DUI alcohol/drugs. He was also charged with assaulting a public safety officer while in the Wilton Police booking area and driving with a suspended license.

Ryan was held on a $1,000 bond and is expected to attend court on Tuesday, July 6. 

