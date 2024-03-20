Seen Them? Man Steals From New Fairfield Stop & Shop, Police Say

The theft happened on Monday, March 18 just before 7:30 a.m., when a man stole from the Stop & Shop supermarket in New Fairfield at 25 Route 39, according to Connecticut State Police.

The suspect was seen driving a white lifted pickup truck caught on surveillance video released by police on social media. Authorities also released images of the suspect inside the store.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call Officer Cassavechia at 203-312-5701.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

