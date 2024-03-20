Overcast 38°

SHARE

Seen Them? Man Steals From New Fairfield Stop & Shop, Police Say

Authorities in Fairfield County are asking for the public's help in finding a man who stole from a Stop & Shop supermarket. 

Police released an image of the suspect.&nbsp;

Police released an image of the suspect. 

 Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The theft happened on Monday, March 18 just before 7:30 a.m., when a man stole from the Stop & Shop supermarket in New Fairfield at 25 Route 39, according to Connecticut State Police.

The suspect was seen driving a white lifted pickup truck caught on surveillance video released by police on social media. Authorities also released images of the suspect inside the store. 

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call Officer Cassavechia at 203-312-5701. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Brookfield and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE