Police & Fire

Juvenile Charged After Threat To School In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Stratford Police Department
Stratford Police Department Photo Credit: Facebook/Stratford Police Department

A Fairfield County juvenile has been arrested in connection with an alleged social media threat directed at an area middle school.

The Stratford Police Department became aware of a social media threat directed toward students and faculty of the Stratford school system on Monday, Dec. 20.

According to Captain Frank Eannotti, of the Stratford Police, investigators were able to quickly identify the suspect, and based on the investigation one juvenile was arrested for posting the threat. 

Additional officers were posted at the schools as a precautionary measure during the school day, Eannotti said.

He added that the department and the Board of Education take all threats seriously and work to ensure the safety of students and faculty.

The juvenile's name was not released due to his age. 

