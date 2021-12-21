Social Media Threat Targeting Schools Under Investigation In Fairfield County

Police in Fairfield County say a threat posted on social media targeting two area schools was deemed not credible.

The threat was made Monday, Dec. 20 against Stratford's two middle schools, police said.

Stratford Police said the Detective Bureau investigated the threat and found it not to be credible.

They also reminded residents that all threats are taken seriously and fully investigated.

As a precaution, there will be a police presence at both middle schools at the start of the day on Tuesday, Dec. 21, officials said.

School officials did not immediately respond to comment.

The threats could be linked to a social media trend that popped up on TikTok last week and spread across the nation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.