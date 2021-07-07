Items Stolen From Six Unlocked Vehicles In Fairfield County Town

Police in Fairfield County are reminding residents to lock their vehicles after a series of thefts from unlocked vehicles.

According to the New Canaan Police Department, on Saturday, July 3, at about 7:15 a.m., officers responded to Hawks Hill Road to two reports of items missing from vehicles left unlocked. A key fob was reported missing from one of the vehicles and a wallet from the other.

Then on Sunday, July 4 at about 8:50 a.m., officers responded to a home on Valley Road to a report of golf clubs and a golf bag missing from an unlocked vehicle.

About 20 minutes later, police received reports of thefts from two unlocked vehicles on Deep Valley Road.

A key fob was reported stolen from one of the vehicles. The other theft involved a purse containing the vehicle owner's credit cards and documents with personal information.

That same afternoon, officers investigated a report of a bag containing credit cards that was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Lantern Ridge Road. Another resident on that street reported that an unlocked vehicle was entered, but nothing was taken.

A resident of Hidden Meadow Lane also reported an unlocked vehicle was entered on Monday, but nothing was taken.

Police are urging members of the community to always lock their vehicles, take the keys and never leave valuables in their vehicles. NCPD added that identity theft can often occur when drivers' licenses and credit cards are stolen.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.