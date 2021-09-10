Intoxicated Man Found Asleep At Fairfield County Intersection, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was charged with driving under the influence after being found asleep behind the wheel of his Subaru sedan.

Billy Estrada, age 30, of Stamford, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 4, after a Darien Police officer spotted the car in the middle of the road at the intersection of Hollow Tree Ridge Road and Allwood Road.

When the officer approached the vehicle, he could see the Estrada apparently sleeping. After several attempts, officers were able to rouse Estrada, said Sgt. James Palmieri of the Darien Police.

Once awake, Estrada was extremely confused and officers noted the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.

He told officers he did not have a valid license. Estrada was put through standardized field sobriety testing, which he failed to perform to standard, police said.

After being arrested he was given a blood-alcohol test which registered at .2022, more than twice the legal limit, police said.

He was released on a $50 bond and is due in court on Friday, Sept. 17.

