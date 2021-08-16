ID Released For Woman Found Dead In Submerged Vehicle At CT Park

Police have identified a woman who was found dead inside a vehicle submerged underwater at a Connecticut park.

The New Haven County woman, ID'd as 22-year-old Yamiles Vazquez was discovered around 3:50 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 15, at Lakewood Park in Waterbury, authorities said.

Vazquez was found after officers received a report from a utility worker who was working on a downed line, of a submerged vehicle in the area of Lakewood Road at Massachusetts Avenue at the park, said Waterbury PD Sgt. Robert Davis.

Vazquez was a resident of Waterbury.

Region 5 Dive Team responded to the incident and located the unresponsive woman inside the vehicle, Davis said.

Emergency medical services transported Vazquez to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The vehicle, a black-colored Honda Civic, was removed from the water and found to have no further victims, Davis aid.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.

