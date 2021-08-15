Woman Found Dead In Submerged Vehicle At CT Park, Police Say

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a fully submerged vehicle at a Connecticut park.

The woman was found around 3:50 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 15, in New Haven County at Lakewood Park in Waterbury.

Police received a report from a utility worker who was working on a downed line, of a submerged vehicle in the area of Lakewood Road at Massachusetts Avenue at the park, said Sgt. Robert Davis of the Waterbury Police Department.

Region 5 Dive Team responded to the incident and located an unresponsive woman inside the vehicle, Davis said.

Emergency medical services immediately transported the victim to a hospital via ambulance. Shortly after the woman was pronounced dead.

The vehicle, a black-colored Honda Civic, was removed from the water and found to have no further victims, Davis aid.

The incident remains under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit, who are also working to identify the woman, he added.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.