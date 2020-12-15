ID Released For Man Found Dead In Front Of Fairfield County Home

A man found dead in front of a home in Fairfield County has been identified.

Brandon Goode, 26, of Bridgeport, was found dead around 7:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13, when Bridgeport Police responded to 242 Harral Ave., for a reported assault, said Scott Appleby, director of the Office of Emergency Management.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the 26-year-old man suffering from wounds to his lower extremities, said Bridgeport PD Capt. Brian Fitzgerald.

An autopsy revealed that Goode died after being stabbed multiple times in the legs, buttocks, and groin, Appleby said.

The motive surrounding the death of Goode is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.

