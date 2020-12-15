Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Snowfall Projections Increase For Blockbuster Storm, With 45 MPH Wind Gusts Now Possible
Police & Fire

ID Released For Man Found Dead In Front Of Fairfield County Home

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police have released the name of a man found stabbed to death in front of a Bridgeport home.
Police have released the name of a man found stabbed to death in front of a Bridgeport home. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man found dead in front of a home in Fairfield County has been identified.

Brandon Goode, 26, of Bridgeport, was found dead around 7:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13, when Bridgeport Police responded to 242 Harral Ave., for a reported assault, said Scott Appleby, director of the Office of Emergency Management. 

When officers arrived on the scene they found the 26-year-old man suffering from wounds to his lower extremities, said Bridgeport PD Capt. Brian Fitzgerald.

An autopsy revealed that Goode died after being stabbed multiple times in the legs, buttocks, and groin, Appleby said.

The motive surrounding the death of Goode is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.