Police Searching For Killer Of Bridgeport Man

Police are searching for the killer of a man who was found suffering from wounds in front of a home in Fairfield County.

The unidentified Bridgeport man was found around 7:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13, when Bridgeport Police responded to 242 Harral Ave., for a reported assault, according to police.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the 26-year-old man suffering from wounds to his lower extremities, said Bridgeport PD Capt. Brian Fitzgerald.

The man was transported by medics to St. Vincent's Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Fitzgerald said the man had several injuries of an "unknown origin" that will be examined during an autopsy.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.