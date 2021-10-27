Contact Us
Police & Fire

High School Put On Lockdown Following Large Fight In Fairfield County, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Bunnell High School in Stratford
Bunnell High School in Stratford Photo Credit: Bunnell High School

A Fairfield County high school was put on lockdown following a fight involving at least 10 students.

The fight took place around 7:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Bunnell High School in Stratford.

According to Capt Frank Eannotti, of the Stratford Police Department, the fight involved numerous students and faculty/staff intervened in an attempt to break up the fight. 

Several Stratford officers and the School Resource officer responded to the disturbance and took control of the scene and school, Eannotti said. 

The school was placed in a temporary lockdown to ensure no students were injured, he added.

 The lockdown has since been lifted.

At this time two students (juveniles) are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

