Handgun Stolen In Connecticut Recovered From 17-Year-Old, Police Say

A juvenile was arrested with a loaded handgun stolen out of Connecticut after being stopped by officers in Western Massachusetts.

The 17-year-old teen boy was stopped around 10:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15, when members of the Springfield Police Department in Hampden County spotted him remove the firearm from his sweatshirt pocket and then put it back in.

The teen was with a group that had gathered on Main Street. When detained, police recovered the gun from the teen; the others were released, said Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police Department.

The name of the teen was withheld due to his age.

