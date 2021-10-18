Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Police & Fire

Handgun Stolen In Connecticut Recovered From 17-Year-Old, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The gun recovered. Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

A juvenile was arrested with a loaded handgun stolen out of Connecticut after being stopped by officers in Western Massachusetts.

The 17-year-old teen boy was stopped around 10:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15, when members of the Springfield Police Department in Hampden County spotted him remove the firearm from his sweatshirt pocket and then put it back in.

The teen was with a group that had gathered on Main Street. When detained, police recovered the gun from the teen; the others were released, said Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police Department. 

The name of the teen was withheld due to his age. 

