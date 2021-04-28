Guns, Ammo, 100 Marijuana Plants Seized In Bust At CT Grow House, Police Say

Connecticut State Police busted a man operating a marijuana grow house who was in possession of illegal weapons and ammo in front of a child, investigators announced. #DailyVoice

An investigation into a marijuana grow house led to the arrest of a New Haven County man and the seizure of guns, ammo, and drugs, Connecticut State Police announced.

Detectives from the Connecticut State Police Narcotics Task Force and members of the Seymour Police Department executives a search warrant at a home on Squantuck Road at approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27 following a lengthy investigation.

Police said that the execution of the warrant was the culmination of an investigation into the illegal cultivation of marijuana occurring on the property.

The investigation led to the seizure of:

Thousands of rounds of ammunition;

10 rifles;

11 lower receivers;

Seven handguns;

More than 100 high-capacity magazines.

Investigators noted that at the time of the seizure, there was an 8-year-old child present at the time, and many of the weapons were located in the vicinity of the child’s toys.

According to police, the investigation, the investigation, Seymour resident Adrian Stock, age 49, was arrested and transported to Troop A in Southbury, where he was charged with the operation of a drug factory, cultivation of marijuana, possession of more than one kilo of marijuana, and risk of injury to a child.

Following his arrest, Stock was held in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or bond. No return court date has been announced by police.

