Fairfield County Teen Nabbed In Connection To Drive-By Shootings

A joint task force operation aimed at drive-by shootings in Fairfield County arrested one teen found getting into a stolen vehicle while carrying a loaded weapon.

The task force made up of members from the Bridgeport Police Department, Connecticut State Police, and the FBI. Safe Streets Unit has been focusing its attention on the Hollow area after receiving tips that members of gangs, were hiding stolen vehicles used in drive-by shootings on streets located next to the Greene Homes housing complex, said Scott Appleby, the city's director of Emergency Management.

Taskforce agents set up surveillance of the area and found a 2016 white Honda Accord parked on Sanford Avenue. When they ran the license plate, police said, it came back stolen out of Bridgeport.

Officers monitored the vehicle and just before 1 a.m., Wednesday, May 12, they saw a man carrying a backpack get into the vehicle and agents moved in to take him into custody, Appleby said.

The man, later identified as Jalil Johnson, age 19, of Bridgeport, took off running and headed south toward the apartment complex all the time grasping his right waistband as if holding something in his pants.

While chasing Johnson, officers saw him toss a gun under a parked car before he was arrested, Appleby said.

Officers recovered the gun, a Glock 40-caliber loaded with one live road in the chamber and 11 in the magazine, Appleby said.

Johnson was charged with:

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Illegal sale/delivery/transfer of a firearm

Weapon in a motor vehicle

Tampering with evidence

Interfering with police

Larceny.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Johnson is the third person arrested this week by the task force.

