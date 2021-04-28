Fairfield County Man Busted With Crack, Gun During Traffic Stop, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was busted with an alleged handgun and drugs after being pulled over speeding and using all three lanes of traffic to pass other vehicles.

Yan Lee DeJesus, age 21, of Stratford, was arrested on Tuesday, April 27, after Connecticut State Police noticed him driving more than 78 mph in a 40 mph zone on Route 25 and passing other vehicles in all three lanes while flashing his lights at them, said the state police.

Once pulled over in Bridgeport, DeJesus could not produce any identification or insurance information. He was asked to step out of the vehicle and was handcuffed while troopers conducted an investigation, state police said.

While talking with DeJesus, troopers could smell marijuana and he admitted to having smoked some in the vehicle, state police said.

The drugs and gun found. Connecticut State Police

A search of the vehicle turned up a handgun under the driver's side floor mat, drug paraphernalia, packaging material commonly used with narcotics, and more than 167 grams of crack cocaine, along with other controlled substances, state police said.

DeJesus was arrested and charged with:

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

Improper use of license

Traveling unreasonably fast

Improper passing

Improper use of high beam lights

Use of drug paraphernalia

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell

Possession of marijuana

Altercation of firearm ID

Possession of a firearm in a vehicle

Failure to insure a vehicle

Criminal possession of a weapon.

He was released after posting a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in June.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.