Fairfield County Man Busted With Crack, Gun During Traffic Stop, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was busted with an alleged handgun and drugs after being pulled over speeding and using all three lanes of traffic to pass other vehicles.
Yan Lee DeJesus, age 21, of Stratford, was arrested on Tuesday, April 27, after Connecticut State Police noticed him driving more than 78 mph in a 40 mph zone on Route 25 and passing other vehicles in all three lanes while flashing his lights at them, said the state police.
Once pulled over in Bridgeport, DeJesus could not produce any identification or insurance information. He was asked to step out of the vehicle and was handcuffed while troopers conducted an investigation, state police said.
While talking with DeJesus, troopers could smell marijuana and he admitted to having smoked some in the vehicle, state police said.
A search of the vehicle turned up a handgun under the driver's side floor mat, drug paraphernalia, packaging material commonly used with narcotics, and more than 167 grams of crack cocaine, along with other controlled substances, state police said.
DeJesus was arrested and charged with:
- Operating an unregistered motor vehicle
- Improper use of license
- Traveling unreasonably fast
- Improper passing
- Improper use of high beam lights
- Use of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of narcotics with intent to sell
- Possession of marijuana
- Altercation of firearm ID
- Possession of a firearm in a vehicle
- Failure to insure a vehicle
- Criminal possession of a weapon.
He was released after posting a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in June.
