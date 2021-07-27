Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: New Round Of Showers, Thunderstorms Will Be Followed By Change In Weather Pattern
Police & Fire

Fairfield County Furniture Store Owner Arrested Again For Sexual Assault, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Hennawi Salem
Hennawi Salem Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

A Fairfield County furniture store owner who was arrested earlier this month for sexual assault has been charged again after two more victims have come forward.

Hennawi Salem, of Bridgeport, was arrested on a warrant on Monday, July 26, after two additional victims came forward after seeing him in the news when he was arrested on Tuesday, July 20 for allegedly assaulting a customer in the basement of his Bridgeport store, Salem Furniture. 

According to Detective Albert Palatiello, in the most recent arrest, Salem is accused of luring two female customers, in separate incidents, to the basement of his store.

Once in the basement, the female victims were asked to lay down and test a mattress. The female victims were then sexually assaulted by Salem, Palatiello said.

"Both victims stated they decided to make a police report because they saw Salem on the news and had similar experiences," Palatitello said.

Salem was also previously arrested on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in addition to the July arrest, when four women made similar accusations, he added.

In the latest arrest, Salem was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of disorderly conduct. 

He is being held a $100,000 bond. 

Anyone who thinks they may have been assaulted by Salem should contact the Bridgeport Police at 203-581-5100. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.