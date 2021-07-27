Fairfield County Furniture Store Owner Arrested Again For Sexual Assault, Police Say

A Fairfield County furniture store owner who was arrested earlier this month for sexual assault has been charged again after two more victims have come forward.

Hennawi Salem, of Bridgeport, was arrested on a warrant on Monday, July 26, after two additional victims came forward after seeing him in the news when he was arrested on Tuesday, July 20 for allegedly assaulting a customer in the basement of his Bridgeport store, Salem Furniture.

According to Detective Albert Palatiello, in the most recent arrest, Salem is accused of luring two female customers, in separate incidents, to the basement of his store.

Once in the basement, the female victims were asked to lay down and test a mattress. The female victims were then sexually assaulted by Salem, Palatiello said.

"Both victims stated they decided to make a police report because they saw Salem on the news and had similar experiences," Palatitello said.

Salem was also previously arrested on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in addition to the July arrest, when four women made similar accusations, he added.

In the latest arrest, Salem was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of disorderly conduct.

He is being held a $100,000 bond.

Anyone who thinks they may have been assaulted by Salem should contact the Bridgeport Police at 203-581-5100.

