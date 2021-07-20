Fairfield County Store Owner Arrested For Sexual Assault Of Customer, Police Say

A Fairfield County furniture store owner has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a customer after telling her to lay down on a mattress to test it.

Hennawi Salem, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Tuesday, July 20, by Bridgeport Police at his business, Salem Furniture, located at 120 Porter St., said Det. Albert Palatiello.

Salem is accused of luring a female customer to the basement of his furniture store. Once in the basement, the woman was asked to lay down and test the mattress, Palatiello said.

He then told the woman the mattress was free, and sexually assaulted her, he added.

Salem was previously arrested in September for sexual assault and other charges after three female victims made similar accusations, Palatiello said.

Following his arrest, Salem was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault.

