Duo Nabbed After Shooting In Fairfield County

Two suspects -- a 19-year-old and a minor -- were quickly apprehended after a shooting left one person injured in Fairfield County.

A 911 call made around 6:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 stated that gunshots were heard and an individual was laying on the ground in Norwalk in the area of 51 Chestnut Street.

Multiple police officers responded to the area to provide emergency medical attention and seek suspects.

One of the responding officers observed a white vehicle traveling erratically and at a high rate of speed away from the scene of the shooting.

"This vehicle ignored multiple stop signs, drove on the wrong side of the road, and performed dangerous maneuvers while attempting to flee, with no regard for persons in the area," NorwalkPolice said.

At one point, officers had lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Stroffolino Bridge but were able to locate it as the vehicle had crashed into a light pole, and was smoking, according to police.

Officers proceeded to the area the smoke was coming from and found the same vehicle crashed in a full parking lot area to the rear of the Maritime Aquarium, according to police.

Multiple witnesses were able to point officers to where the suspects had fled, and they were quickly apprehended from where they were crouched down on the observation deck along the waterway, said police.

The suspects were taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. Friday without incident and paramedics were called to the scene to assess them for any needed medical care.

The victim was transported to Norwalk Hospital to receive treatment for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries from two gunshot wounds to the leg.

After both individuals were positively identified as having been involved, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Takai Robertson, age 19, of Bridgeport.

Robertson was brought to Norwalk Police Department where he was charged and processed.

The juvenile suspect was transported to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

A gun was located in the vehicle, as well as several packaged bags containing suspect crack cocaine, which were all seized as evidence, police said.

This case involved the cooperation of the Patrol Division, Special Victims Unit, Detective Bureau, and many assisting witnesses from our community.

Robertson was charged with:

Interfering with an officer,

Risk of injury,

Reckless driving,

Illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle,

Failure to obey stop sign (six counts),

Drive the wrong way on a one-way street,

Illegal operation mv without insurance,

Operating a motor vehicle without a license,

Engaging police in pursuit,

Evading responsibility,

Possession of a controlled substance with intent sell, 1,500 ft,

Possession of controlled substance,

Possession of high-capacity magazine.

Bond has been set at $200,000.

The juvenile, whose name was not released due to his age, was charged with:

Illegal possession of weapons in MV

Interfering with an officer

