CT Woman Killed In Four-Vehicle Crash On I-84, State Police Say

A Connecticut woman was killed and four others seriously injured during a four-car crash on I-84.

The crash took place in Hartford County around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11 in Farmington, said the Connecticut State Police.

According to state police, the crash occurred when two vehicles in the east lanes of the highway collided.

Troopers said they don't know what caused a 2007 Ford F150 driven by Sean C. Jackson, age 56, of Bloomfield, and a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Monica A. Collins-Saatci, age 37, of Middletown, in Middlesex County to collide.

After the initial collision the pickup then crossed the median and struck a 2003 Toyota Camry driven by Nia Justice McDougald, age 20, of Windsor, who was driving west in the left lane, state police said.

The Toyota then slammed into another westbound vehicle, a 2020 Jeep Compass driven by Litchfield County resident Joseph Didomenico, age 35, of New Milford.

McDougald died at an area hospital shortly after the crash, police said.

Four others, including passengers, were transported to hospitals with injuries ranging from serious to minor. One person was uninjured.

Anyone who saw the collision or has video is asked to call the investigator, Trooper Carlos J. Dos Santos, at the Troop H barracks in Hartford at 860-534-1000 or email him at carlos.dosSantos@ct.gov.

