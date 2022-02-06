CT Troopers Rescue Driver Who Suffered Medical Event On I-91

Connecticut State troopers helped rescue a limousine driver who suffered a medical event on I-91.

Authorities received a report from one of the vehicle's passengers that the driver had experienced a medical event and was unconscious at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, State Police said.

The limousine had been traveling in Hartford County in the high-occupancy vehicle lane on I-91 northbound at Exit 34 in the town of Windsor, police said.

Police said the limousine had been transporting a flight crew to Bradley International Airport.

Troopers located the driver and determined he had no pulse and was not breathing, authorities said.

Troopers then gave the driver CPR and used a bag valve mask to help his breathing, police said.

State troopers also assisted with CPR after Windsor EMS responded to the scene.

The driver regained a pulse in the ambulance but was not able to breathe on his own, authorities reported.

EMS told troopers that both medics needed to stay with the patient, and troopers agreed to drive the ambulance to Hartford Hospital so both medics could keep administering care, police said.

State Police also communicated with the limousine company and ensured that the flight crew made it to the airport, according to the report.

Authorities said the troopers' commanding officers are recommending them for State Police's Lifesaving Medal.

