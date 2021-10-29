CT State Police Release ID Of 14-Year-Old Victim In Fatal Shooting

Connecticut State Police have identified a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the back of the head and killed.

On Monday, Oct. 25, around 3:30 a.m., the Waterbury Police Department received a report that a juvenile, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head, had been brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital, in Waterbury, said the state police.

The 14-year-old juvenile, identified as New Haven County resident Will Vasquez, of Hamden, was transferred to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Harford, with fatal injuries, police said.

Information developed during the investigation established that the shooting had occurred within the jurisdiction of the Connecticut State Police, Western District Major Crimes Unit.

As a result, state police detectives have assumed the investigation into this incident and are working in conjunction with, Waterbury Police, and a host of other agencies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Connecticut State Police, Western District Major Crime Unit at 203-696-2569.

All calls will remain confidential.

