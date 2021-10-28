Contact Us
Police & Fire

CT State Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Of 14-Year-Old

Nicole Valinote
Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in Connecticut.
Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

The Waterbury Police Department received a report at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, that the boy was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, according to Connecticut State Police. 

He was taken to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Harford with fatal injuries, State Police said.

The boy was identified as Will Vasquez, of Hamden. 

The Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting with the following agencies:

  • Waterbury Police
  • New Haven Police
  • Monroe Police
  • Darien Police
  • The New Haven Shooting Task Force
  • Members of the FBI Taskforce 
  • Connecticut State Police Bureau of Special Investigations.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact State Police at 203-696-2569.

