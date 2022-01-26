CT Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit By Box Truck

A Connecticut pedestrian was killed after being hit by a Freightliner box truck.

The man 68-year-old man was killed in New Haven County around 9:35 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26 at the intersection of East Main Street at North Elm Street in Waterbury.

According to Lieutenant Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police, when officers responded to the scene they found the victim and transported him to St. Mary's Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The involved box truck operator remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigating officers, Bessette said.

This accident is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU).

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact the CRU unit at 203-346-3975.

