CT Man Shot In Incident Involving Child Nabbed In Connection Of Same-Day Shooting Of Woman

Kathy Reakes
Derek St. Hilaire
Derek St. Hilaire Photo Credit: Waterbury Police Department

A Connecticut man who was shot last week with a 10-year-old boy has been arrested for shooting a woman earlier the same day.

Derek St. Hilaire, age 21, of Waterbury, was apprehended on Sunday, Sept. 26 for the shooting of an 18-year-old woman on Thursday, Sept. 23.

St. Hilaire was charged for the shooting after he was released from the hospital after being treated for gunshots wounds, according to Lt. Robert Davis, of the Waterbury Police.

The shooting of the woman took place on John Street earlier in the day, hours before St. Hilaire and the boy were shot, Davis said.

The woman was shot in the buttocks and was hospitalized.

An investigation of the shooting led detectives to St. Hilaire,  Davis said.

Following his arrest, he was charged with:

  • Assault
  • Criminal attempt at assault
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Carrying a pistol with a permit
  • Weapons in a motor vehicle
  • Illegal discharge of a firearm
  • Illegal sale or transfer

St. Hilaire posted a $750,000 bond and was released.

This investigation remains active and will continue to be investigated by the Waterbury Police Departments Major Crimes Unit.

