Suspect At Large After 10-Year-Old, Man Shot On CT Roadway

A 10-year-old Connecticut boy was hit during a double-shooting that also injured a man who lives with the child.

The shootings took place around 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, in New Haven County on Congress Avenue in Waterbury.

According to Lt. Robert Davis of the Waterbury Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Congress Avenue on shots fired complaint.

Responding officers were told there were two possible parties that were injured during the shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene and located evidence of shots fired in the roadway, but no victims, Davis said.

Shortly after their arrival on Congress Avenue, officers were informed that two victims arrived at Waterbury Hospital with gunshot wounds.

A 20-year-old man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg area and the boy sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the rib area.

The victims are currently being treated at the hospital for their injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time, Davis said.

This incident is actively being investigated by Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6911 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.