Police & Fire

CT Man Dies From Multiple Gunshot Wounds, Dog Shot In Face

Kathy Reakes
Waterbury Police are attempting to find out if two shooting incidents are connected.
Police in Connecticut are attempting to figure out if shootings that left a man dead and a dog injured are related. 

The first incident took place around 3 p.m., Monday, Aug. 23, in New Haven County when the Waterbury Police Department was dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of Arch Street. 

Prior to the officer’s arrival, they were notified by dispatch that a dog inside the residence was shot, said Sgt. Robert Davis of the Waterbury Police.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a dog with a gunshot wound to the face.

The dog was transported to Mattatuck Animal Hospital for treatment.

While on the scene investigating, dispatch informed officers that a  man had been dropped off at the Waterbury Hospital entrance with several gunshot wounds, Davis said.

The car that dropped the victim off (unknown make or model) left the hospital shortly after.

Investigating officers arrived at the hospital and were informed that the man had died. 

Police are attempting to discover if the two incidents are related, Davis said, 

Waterbury Detective Bureau continues to investigate the incident and is asking anyone with information to contact the Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

