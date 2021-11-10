CT Man Charged With Killing Wife, Police Say

Police have identified a Connecticut woman who was allegedly killed by her husband during a domestic iolence incident.

New Haven County resident Grace Zielinska, age 34, was found dead around 1:40 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9 when the Ansonia Police Department received a 911 call from inside 73 Root Avenue.

Dispatch personnel could hear yelling but the caller was not communicating with the dispatcher, said Lt. Patrick Lynch, of the Ansonia Police.

Officers were dispatched; the first officer on the scene found a partially open door and could hear crying and yelling inside the home, Lynch said,

Upon entering the home, the officer found Kamil Zielinski, next to the victim, he said.

"She had severe injuries to her upper body and Kamil made statements indicating he was responsible for the assault on Grace," Lynch said,

Medical attention was provided to Grace Zielinski, she was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where she died as a result of the assault.

Grace Zielinski was the mother of three children, ages 5, 3, and 4 months, Lynch said.

The 3-year-old and infant were in the home at the time of the incident but were not harmed, he added.

The 5-year-old was at school during the incident.

Kamil Zielinski, age 28, was taken into custody and charged with murder and the risk of injury to a minor.

He is being held on a $1 million bail.

