CT Woman Killed in Domestic Violence Incident, Police Say

A Connecticut woman was killed during a domestic violence incident at her home.
Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

A Connecticut woman was killed during a domestic violence incident at her home.

The New Haven County woman was found around 1:40 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9, when police officers in Ansonia investigated a disturbance complaint at 73 Root Avenue.

The first officer on the scene found the severely injured woman inside the home. She was transported to a local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries, Ansonia Police said.

A man in the home was arrested for his involvement in the incident, police added.

"This domestic violence incident is still under investigation, the names of the victim and suspect will be released once family members are notified," the department said.

The Ansonia Police Department strongly urges anyone who may be in a relationship where domestic violence is occurring to contact their local authorities. 

Help is available 24 hours a day 7 days a week. In the Valley, The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services can be reached by phone at 203-736-9944, 203-789-8104, or 1-888-774-2900.

