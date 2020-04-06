Cause Of House Fire Under Investigation In Fairfield County

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire found in a wall of a home in the area.

The call for the fire in the Fairfield County home came in around 8:32 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, on Turkey Hill Lane in Westport, said Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Gootman.

Westport firefighters responded with four engines, a ladder truck, Gootman said.

"Arriving units found smoke in the basement and the first floor," he said.

A further investigation found a fire in a wall on the first floor. Access was made to the wall and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Westport Fire Marshal’s Office.

Westport Police and Westport EMS assisted on the scene. Mutual aid station coverage was provided by the Wilton and Fairfield fire departments during the incident.

