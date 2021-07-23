Body Of Missing Fairfield County Man Found In River, Police Say

Police have located the body of a Fairfield County man in the Housatonic River who was the subject of a Silver Alert.

Police said the body of Khristopher Whyte, age 36, was located on Thursday, July 22 in Stratford by local marine units searching the area.

A Silver Alert was activated for Whyte after his property was found by a person walking across the Washington Bridge on Monday, July 19, and the person contacted the Milford Police, said Stratford PD Captain Frank Eannotti.

Officers contacted Whyte's family, who told them he was threatening to harm himself.

Local marine units searched the river Monday and Tuesday, but Whyte's body was not recovered until Thursday by Stratford police and town emergency services, Eannotti said.

The investigation is ongoing.

A cause of death will be determined by the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

