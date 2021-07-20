Silver Alert Issued For Fairfield County Man Who May Be Threat To Himself, Police Say

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Fairfield County man who may be a threat to himself, according to police.

Khristopher Whyte, age 36, of Stratford, was last seen on Monday, July 19, near the Devon Bridge, Stratford Police said.

He is described as being 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, with short dreads in his hair. The last time he was seen, Whyte was wearing a maroon shirt.

Khristopher Whyte Stratford Police Department

Police said Whyte previously made statements about harming himself.

Anyone who sees Whyte or has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Stratford Police Department by calling (203) 385-4100.

