Attempted Break-In Report Leads To DUI, Narcotics Bust, Cash Seizure, CT State Police Say

A report of an attempted break-in in Connecticut led police to arrest a 25-year-old on charges of driving under the influence and possession of drugs.

Troopers responded to a report of an individual possibly breaking into a Litchfield County home in Roxbury at about 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, according to Connecticut State Police.

State Police were given a description of a white Chevy pickup and a male suspect leaving the scene, authorities said.

Troopers located the Chevy traveling on Garnet Road and pulled it over, police said.

The driver, identified as Samuel Jones, of Bridgewater, displayed signs of intoxication and he failed a series of field sobriety tests, authorities said.

He was arrested, police said.

Authorities said troopers searched the Chevy and found the following:

About 9.2 pounds of marijuana

185 Adderall pills

Drug paraphernalia

A large assortment of THC infused edibles

$25,675 in cash

Police said Jones was charged with:

Illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

Avoidance or tampering with an ignition interlock device

Failure to keep narcotic medications in original container

Use of drug paraphernalia

Sale of narcotic substance

Possession of a controlled substance first offense

Jones was released on $5,000 non-surety bond, State Police said.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 14, authorities said.

