Apartment Fire Breaks Out In Fairfield County

A mother and her child were evacuated by firefighters from their Fairfield County apartment after a fire broke out in their master bedroom, according to officials.

Norwalk firefighters said they responded to the Avalon Apartments on Belden Avenue at approximately 9:12 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15 with four engines, two trucks, a rescue team and a command vehicle.

A small fire in the master bedroom of the two-bedroom apartment was reportedly held in check by the apartment's sprinkler system, then extinguished by responding firefighters, the Norwalk Fire Department said.

The mother and her 11-year-old daughter, the occupants of the apartment, were evaluated by paramedics and refused transport to an area hospital.

Water that caused damage to the apartment and the parking garage below was diverted out of a window when the sprinkler system shut down, firefighters said. Residents in other apartments returned to the building after the complex's fire alarm was shut off at approximately 10:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by Fire Inspectors David Burrows and Dale Roos.

