Alert Issued For Man Wanted On Four Active Warrants In CT

Police are asking the public for help locating a man wanted on multiple arrest warrants in the region.

Brandon Cauley has four active warrants for his arrest in Northern Connecticut, the Enfield Police Department said on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 860-763-6400.

