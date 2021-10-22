Woman Struck, Killed By CT Transit Bus

A Connecticut woman was hit and killed by a bus.

The crash took place around 6:45 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 21, in New Haven.

New Haven Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian being struck by a CT Transit bus, on Chapel Street, between Orange Street and Church Street.

According to Officer Scott Shumway, responding officers located the victim, a 40-year-old New Haven woman, who was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The bus remained on-scene and the New Haven Police Crash Team is investigating.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477, or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

