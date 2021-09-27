Winning $250,000 Lottery Ticket Sold At CT Gas Station

A lucky area resident cashed in a winning $250,000 lotto ticket that was sold at a busy Connecticut gas station.

On Monday, Sept. 27 in Hartford County, a Manchester resident cashed in a "$250,000 Cashword 8" scratcher that was sold at the Best Gas station on Tolland Turnpike in Manchester.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

The Manchester resident wasn't the only one feeling lucky; other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, Bristol resident Todd Perone won $15,208 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Lucky Grocery in Bristol;

On Thursday, Sept. 23, Manchester resident Evan Pacheco won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Express Mini Mart in East Hartford;

On Thursday, Sept. 23, a $25,008 winning "KENO" ticket was sold to a Guilford resident that was sold at BJ's Wholesale Club in North Haven;

On Thursday, Sept. 23, a $30,000 winning "30X Cash 8th Edition" ticket was sold to a Naugatuck resident that was sold at Stop One Mart in Naugatuck;

On Thursday, Sept. 23, Vernon resident Amber Mitcheltree won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Vernon Shell in Vernon;

On Friday, Sept. 24, Weston resident Giacinto Rizzi won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Dave's Amoco in Norwalk;

On Friday, Sept. 24, Stamford resident Ronaldo Lucero won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Midtown News in Stamford;

On Friday, Sept. 24, Dayville resident Pamela Jean Caisse won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at Sunnyside in Danielson;

On Friday, Sept. 24, Shelton resident Salvatore Cerrato won $10,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Shelton;

On Friday, Sept. 24, Stamford resident Mojibul Chowdhury won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at One Stop Variety in Norwalk;

On Friday, Sept. 24, Branford resident Bernadette Daniele won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at No Branford Patco Handy Shop in North Branford;

"My husband bought the ticket and put it in my anniversary card, but I didn't play it until after we got back home," Daniele said. "The next day, I played the ticket at work. When I saw that I won $10,000, I couldn't believe it."

On Friday, Sept. 24, Port Orange, Florida resident Kathy Stimpson won $10,499 playing "LOTTO!" on a ticket sold at the Fas Mart in Windsor Locks;

On Friday, Sept. 24, Stamford resident Ramon Medina, Jr. won $100,000 playing "CASH5" on a ticket sold at Midtown News in Stamford;

On Monday, Sept. 27, Oakdale resident Thomas Weidlich won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Country Market Place in Oakdale;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Country Market Place in Oakdale; On Monday, Sept. 27, a $30,000 winning "30X Cash 8th Edition" ticket was sold to a Wolcott resident that was sold at Smokers Discount World in Waterbury.

A complete list of the latest CT Lottery winners can be found here.

