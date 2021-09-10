'I Was In Shock': Connecticut Man Wins $100,000 Lottery Prize

A Connecticut man had been playing his "family birthday" numbers for years in the state lottery, and Wednesday, Sept. 8, was his lucky day.

New Haven County resident Jim Smith, of Naugatuck, won the $100,000 top prize in the Cash5 game.

Smith said he saw his winning numbers displayed on TV on Wednesday morning, Sept. 8.

He purchased the winning ticket at Metro Food Mart in Naugatuck.

“I knew right away that I won," he said. "It was a shock—I couldn’t believe it.”

Smith said he plans to use the money to pay off his credit cards, and he will put the rest into savings.

