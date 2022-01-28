Police Investigating Deaths Of Two At CT Apartment As Murder-Suicide

Two Connecticut residents whose bodies were found following a fire died from a murder-suicide, according to the state's Chief Medical Examiner.

The bodies of Arislediy Batista, age 18, and Nicolas Rodriguez-Vargas, age 20, were discovered around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, in New London after police responded to a report of shots fired on Granite Street.

When officers arrived, they found flames coming from the top floor of the building and began evacuating other residents, said New London Police Capt. Matthew Galante.

Galante said both bodies were found inside the building.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, where they were later died, he added.

The Medical Examiner's Office said Friday that Batista died of gunshot wounds of the head, torso, and extremities, and the manner of her death was ruled a homicide.

Rodriguez-Vargas died of a gunshot wound of the head, and his death was ruled a suicide, the medical examiner said.

A New London police officer was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation and was later was released.

Galante said the department would be releasing additonal information on the incident later on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269.

