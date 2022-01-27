Two Killed After CT Apartment Fire Breaks Out

Two people are dead in Connecticut following a fire and reports of a shooting at a multi-family home.

The bodies were discovered around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, in New London after police responded to a report of shots fired on Granite Street.

When officers arrived, they found flames coming from the top floor of the building and began evacuating other residents, reported WTNH News 8.

New London Police told News 8 crews found two victims inside the building.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was pronounced dead at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

Police said the medical examiner’s office will determine how the two died.

A New London police officer was also transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and later released, News 8 said.

The American Red Cross helped nine residents find housing for the night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269.

Click here to read the entire News 8 story.

