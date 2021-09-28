Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
Man Who Allegedly Forced Then-Girlfriend To Drive Him From CT Sentenced For Shooting At Cop
Man Who Allegedly Forced Then-Girlfriend To Drive Him From CT Sentenced For Shooting At Cop

Jon Craig
Miguel Angel-Villegas
Miguel Angel-Villegas Photo Credit: Ocean County

A 31-year-old man who reportedly threatened to kill his then-girlfriend if she didn't drive him from Connecticut to New Jersey has been sentenced in connection with shooting at a police officer after a traffic stop, authorities said.

Miguel Angel-Villegas, age 31, of New Haven, will serve 14 years in New Jersey State Prison.

After making the victim give a Tuckerton, NJ police officer a fake name during the Nov. 21, 2019, traffic stop, Angel-Villegas forced the woman -- at gunpoint -- to speed away, according to Ocean County, NJ Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The then-girlfriend hit the gas and the vehicle struck another car, injuring its driver, the prosecutor said. Angel-Villegas then got out and began firing at the police officer, Billhimer said.

Angel-Villegas fled on foot but was captured later that night outside Penn Station by U.S. Marshals and members of the New York Police Department. 

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan sentenced Angel-Villegas to five years in state prison for hindering apprehension. 

Angel-Villegas pleaded guilty to both charges on Friday, Aug. 13. The sentences will run concurrently.

Angel-Villegas has been held in the Ocean County Jail since his extradition to New Jersey.

