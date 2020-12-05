Man Nabbed In Stabbing Of Popular Fairfield County Barber

It only took police hours to nab a man who had allegedly critically stabbed a popular barber while working at his North Avenue shop.

Alexander Gabriel, 22, who was recently released from prison, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 2, by Bridgeport Police.

Officers responded to the Evolutions Barbershop on a report of a stabbing, according to Scott Appleby, director of the Bridgeport Police Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.

Once on the scene, they found the victim with severe stab wounds.

The knife used in the attack. Bridgeport Police Department

Gabriel, of Bridgeport, was quickly developed as a suspect through witness statements, Appleby said.

Officers with knowledge of his whereabouts ultimately took Alexander into custody without incident. The knife used in the attack was also recovered.

Following his arrest, Gabriel was charged with attempted murder and carrying a dangerous weapon.

He is being held on a $1 million bond based on the severity and circumstances of the case, Appleby said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.